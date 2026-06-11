Toronto female goalie drafted by OHL: ‘You never know what can happen’

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“You never know what can happen.”

For 17-year-old goalie Sophie Jovanovic, those words have taken on new meaning after the Toronto student became just the second female player ever selected in an Ontario Hockey League draft.

While the OHL is not restricted to male players, it has been overwhelmingly male throughout its history, making Jovanovic just the second female player ever selected in its draft.

The Brantford Bulldogs selected Jovanovic 40th overall in the Under-18 draft this week, a milestone that gives the Toronto teen an opportunity to attend the team’s training camp and compete for a place in one of Canada’s highest levels of junior hockey.

“I was so shocked. I was so happy,” Jovanovic told Global News. “For them to call me and let me know I was being picked to Brantford, it was such an honour.”

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The Grade 11 student said she was outside with her family waiting for the draft when the call finally came.

“We were all wondering what was going to happen,” she said. “When they told me Brantford was going to select me, I was just so happy.”

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Jovanovic has been playing hockey for about 12 years after first being inspired by her older brother.

“He was a hockey player himself and I always wanted to follow his path,” she said.

Her selection comes at a time when women’s sports are gaining unprecedented momentum across North America, with growing crowds, television audiences and professional opportunities.

Bulldogs director of hockey operations and scouting Mike Galati said the organization had been watching Jovanovic for several years.

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“We go into a draft looking for the best possible player,” he said. “To us, we saw her as that at pick 40, so we made the pick.”

While being drafted does not guarantee a roster spot in the actual games, it does secure a chance to train and compete for a place with the rest of the team.

For Jovanovic, the focus now is on continuing to improve while balancing hockey with school.

The Toronto teen trains nearly every day and spends much of her off-season in the gym while juggling classes and exams.

“You don’t have much time for yourself,” she said. “But that’s the lifestyle. I love it.”

When asked what she would tell young girls who dream of following a similar path, Jovanovic kept her advice simple.

“Just have so much fun,” she said. “Enjoy every moment. You never know what can happen.”

And while earning a spot in the OHL would be a major milestone, she is already dreaming big, with her eyes set on one day playing in the Olympics.

“If that happened one day, it would be a dream come true.”