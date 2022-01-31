Menu

Sports

Meet the Nova Scotians set to compete for Canada at Winter Olympics in Beijing

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 2:32 pm
Team Canada hockey players Jill Saulnier and Blayre Turnbull are seen showing off their silver medals after the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. The two Nova Scotians are competing in this year's Games in Beijing. View image in full screen
Team Canada hockey players Jill Saulnier and Blayre Turnbull are seen showing off their silver medals after the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. The two Nova Scotians are competing in this year's Games in Beijing. Submitted/ Hockey Nova Scotia

With just days to go until the Winter Olympics in Beijing begin, athletes are poised and ready to compete in the second Games of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opening ceremonies will take place this Friday in China.

Read more: Beijing locks down more residential communities after COVID-19 cases found

Canadian athletes are on the ground, and among them are four Nova Scotians — three of whom will be hitting the ice in hockey.

Halifax’s Jill Saulnier and Stellarton’s Blayre Turnbull are on the Canadian women’s hockey team for the second Olympics in a row.

Read more: ‘History-making’ — 2 Nova Scotians named to Canadian Women’s Olympic Hockey Team

The pair competed in the 2018 games in PyeongChang, South Korea. Not only were they the first Nova Scotians ever named to that team, but they were also the only athletes from the province to head to the Olympics that year.

Team Canada ended up taking home silver at those Games.

Saulnier, 29, and Turnbull, 28, were both on the national women’s team that won bronze in 2019 and gold in 2021.

Saulnier is currently with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association team based in Montreal. Turnbull also joined the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, training with the Calgary-based team and competing in the Dream Gap Tours in 2020 and 2021.

Trending Stories

Behind the bench, the women’s team this year in Beijing also includes two Nova Scotians. Troy Ryan is the team’s head coach, and Kori Cheverie takes on the assistant coach role.

On the men’s side, Antigonish’s Alex Grant will also be playing hockey for Team Canada.

Grant is a former captain of the Saint John Sea Dogs and fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2007. The 33-year-old defenceman currently plays with Helsinki-based Jokerit in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

As well, Liam Moffatt from Truro is competing in snowboard cross. According to his biography on the Canadian team’s website, the 24-year-old fell in love with snowboarding at age seven and was awarded the Neil Daffern Award for Excellence by Canada Snowboard in 2020.

Jessica Wong, who is originally from Baddeck, is also competing at the Olympic Games. She is part of Team China’s women’s hockey team.

