‘History-making’: Two Nova Scotians named to Canadian Women’s Olympic Hockey Team

Nova Scotians Jill Saulnier and Blayre Turnbull have been named to the Canadian Women’s Olympic Hockey Team and are headed to represent the country in PyeongChang, South Korea next February.

It’s the first time a player from Nova Scotia has made that team.

READ MORE: Canada’s Olympic women’s hockey team members announced in Calgary

Hockey Canada announced its 23-player roster on Friday in partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee.

Turnbull, of Stellarton, N.S., and Saulnier, of Halifax, are both forwards who currently play together with the Calgary Inferno of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL).

Darren Cossar, executive director of Hockey Nova Scotia, said the announcement was “history-making.”

“This is just an incredible day for hockey, not just female hockey but all hockey, to have two Nova Scotian athletes participating in the Olympics,” he said.

“What [a big] opportunity to showcase the game and what’s going on here in Nova Scotia.”

READ: Canadian women squeak out win over United States in pre-Olympic series

Both Turnbull and Saulnier were on hand at the announcement in Calgary on Friday.

You've made history, @katbt617 and @jill_saulnier. Thank you for inspiring the next generation of great female hockey players from Nova Scotia. #nsproud 🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/YH4DeRdf17 — Hockey Nova Scotia (@HockeyNS) December 22, 2017

Canada has already won four straight gold medals in women’s hockey and will be looking to claim its fifth straight win in South Korea. The team is scheduled to play its first game on Feb. 11, 2018.

“It was an extremely difficult decision narrowing down our roster due to the depth of talent on our team; we are excited to move forward with the 23 players chosen to represent Canada at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games,” said head coach Laura Schuler in a news release.

“These players have worked hard to earn this moment and we are confident that they will be able to inspire and unite our country as they set their sights on a fifth straight gold medal for Canada.”

The team’s assistant coach, Troy Ryan, also hails from Nova Scotia.