Canada’s Olympic women’s hockey team members announced in Calgary

The Canadian women’s hockey team released three players and unveiled its roster for February’s Winter Olympics on Friday.

Head coach Laura Schuler named three goaltenders, six defencemen and 14 forwards to the team that will attempt to defend gold in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (See full roster below).

Canada has won four consecutive gold medals in women’s hockey.

Defenders Halli Krzyzaniak of Neepawa, Man., and Micah Zandee-Hart of Saanichton, B.C., and forward Sarah Potomak of Aldergrove, B.C., were the last cuts from the team.

Twenty-eight players were invited in May to try out for the 2018 Olympic team. The players began training full time in August in preparation for the Winter Games.

Veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin of Beauceville, Que., Meghan Agosta of Ruthven, Ont., Brianne Jenner of Oakville, Ont., and defender Meaghan Mikkelson of St. Albert, Alta., are expected to lead the women in their bid for another gold.

Goaltenders

Shannon Szabados, Edmonton, Genevieve Lacasse, Kingston, Ont. Calgary (CWHL); Ann-Renee Desbiens, La Malbaie, Que.,University of Wisconsin (WCHA).

Defencemen

Jocelyne Larocque, Ste. Anne, Man., Markham (CWHL); Brigette Lacquette, Mallard, Man., Calgary (CWHL); Lauriane Rougeau, Beaconsfield, Que., Montreal (CWHL); Laura Fortino, Hamilton, Markham (CWHL); Meaghan Mikkelson, St. Albert, Alta., Calgary (CWHL); Renata Fast, Burlington, Ont. Toronto (CWHL).

Forwards

Meghan Agosta, Ruthven, Ont. Hockey Canada; Rebecca Johnston, Sudbury, Ont., Calgary (CWHL); Laura Stacey, Kleinburg, Ont., Markham (CWHL); Jennifer Wakefield, Pickering, Ont., Linkoeping HC (SWE); Jillian Saulnier, Halifax, Calgary (CWHL); Melodie Daoust, Valleyfield, Que., Montreal (CWHL); Bailey Bram, St. Anne, Man., Calgary (CWHL); Brianne Jenner, Oakville, Ont., Calgary (CWHL); Sarah Nurse, Hamilton, University of Wisconsin (WCHA); Haley Irwin, Thunder Bay, Ont., Calgary (CWHL); Natalie Spooner, Toronto, Toronto (CWHL); Emily Clark, Saskatoon, University of Wisconsin (WCHA); Marie-Philip Poulin, Beauceville, Que., Montreal (CWHL); Blayre Turnbull, Stellarton, N.S., Calgary (CWHL).

Head coach

Laura Schuler, Toronto, Dartmouth (ECAC)

Assistant coaches

Dwayne Gylywoychuk, Winnipeg; Troy Ryan, Spryfield, N.S.