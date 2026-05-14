Saskatoon Mamba open at home for 1st game of the season against Vancouver

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It was unusual 10:30AM home opener. A new team with a new logo, and a new look. The Rattlers are gone, and the Saskatoon Mamba are here.

Team owner Jason Ribeiro says that they are trying to pay respect to the legacy of the Rattlers, while bringing the Mamba into a new era.

“I dont know how many dinosaurs roam the streets of Toronto, or how many wizards are in Washington, or how many bananas grow in Savannah. I just know if it feels fresh and it feels new, and we’re able to translate that into business success, community success — we’re doing something good,” said Ribeiro.

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The game was also attended by thousands of students on field trips from schools around the city.

The Rattlers mascot, “Ssswish,” is still employed following the rebrand. Under the Mamba, he’s wearing a different jersey, but is a familiar.

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The Mamba ultimately lost 124 to 95 against Vancouver.

“Obviously that could have gone better. It was good to get this under our belt, though. Vancouver is a very physical team; I don’t think we matched their physicality especially early,” said head coach Isaiah Fox.

It may not have been the outcome the team was hoping for, but the game was a win for the franchise, with thousands of high-energy fans in the stands.