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Canada

Albertans can now apply for $100 energy rebate payouts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2026 4:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Instead of gas tax cut, Alberta providing $100 energy rebate to residents'
Instead of gas tax cut, Alberta providing $100 energy rebate to residents
RELATED: Instead of gas tax cut, Alberta providing $100 energy rebate to residents – Jun 17, 2026
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Albertans can start applying today for $100 from the provincial government to help deal with the high cost of living.

Premier Danielle Smith announced earlier this month that residents can get the cash instead of the province reducing its tax on gasoline at the pumps.

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Smith said cuts to gas taxes don’t always get passed on to customers.

Last week, the province officially changed its fuel tax relief regulations to make way for the payments.

Nearly 3.4 million adults are eligible and have until Sept. 2 to apply online.

The government says it expects the money to land in bank accounts within two weeks after an application is received.

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