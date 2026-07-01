Canada Day heat wave prompts warnings in several provinces

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People from Alberta to Atlantic Canada could be looking to stay cool while celebrating Canada Day as heat warnings have been issued in five provinces and one territory.

Yellow heat warnings have been put in place for parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Northwest Territories, Quebec and New Brunswick. Orange heat warnings have also been issued for some southern Ontario communities.

But according to Environment Canada, whether you’re in the Prairies or the Maritimes, temperatures could sit in the 30s Wednesday.

Places like the nation’s capital of Ottawa, and communities all the way down to Windsor are expected to see temperatures hit between 31 and 35 C, with some reaching 37.

Next door in Quebec, it’s similar temperatures stretching from southern to central parts of the province. Daytime highs are expected to reach 30 to 33 C, with humidex values hitting between 40 and 45.

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1:55 Peterborough area under orange heat warning

Northern and western New Brunswick is also feeling the heat, with the maximum temperature expected to hit near 29 C with a humidex of 37. Fredericton, Edmundston, Oromocto and Woodstock are among the cities that could have long stretches of heat, with the temperatures set to continue into Friday.

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Northern Alberta and northern Saskatchewan could get temperatures from 29 to 30 C. Environment Canada says while cooler temperatures will move in for Alberta on Thursday, the heat is expected to last until Friday for Saskatchewan.

Some parts of south-central Northwest Territories are also stifling under the heat, with communities including Yellowknife hitting about 30 C.

As the heat wave is expected to continue across parts of the country into the weekend, people are reminded to take action to protect themselves.

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This includes minimizing how much time you spend outside, drinking lots of water even before you feel thirsty, and closing blinds or opening windows if the temperature inside is hotter than outside.

Environment Canada is also reminding Canadians of the danger of heat stroke. Symptoms can include red and hot skin, dizziness, nausea, confusion and a change in consciousness. Call 911 if you or someone around you is feeling these symptoms and move to a cool place and remove extra clothing where possible. The agency also advises applying cold water or ice packs around the body.