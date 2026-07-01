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1 comment

  1. Howard pim
    July 1, 2026 at 3:19 pm

    What a joke ,instead of encouraging people to eat healthy they take the tax off junk food.

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Economy

Manitoba’s provincial sales tax cut on store-bought food takes effect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2026 2:42 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew eats rotisserie chicken at a news conference inside a grocery store in Winnipeg, on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Kinew was promoting his government's plan to remove the provincial sales tax from all food in grocery stores. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew eats rotisserie chicken at a news conference inside a grocery store in Winnipeg, on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Kinew was promoting his government's plan to remove the provincial sales tax from all food in grocery stores. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert
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Manitoba is cutting its provincial sales tax on store-bought food starting today.

Most groceries are already tax-exempt, but the July 1 change means there will no longer be seven per cent PST charged on products such as chips, rotisserie chickens and baked goods.

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The tax cut applies to food sold at grocery and convenience stores, but it’s still charged at restaurants, bakeries and bars.

The NDP government says the change could save the average family $100 a year.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives say the cut serves only to make junk food cheaper while doing little to help family finances.

Business groups, including Restaurants Canada and the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, want the policy expanded, saying the rule puts restaurants at a disadvantage.

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