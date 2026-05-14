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6 comments

  1. Elbows Up
    May 14, 2026 at 9:59 am

    Carney will make sure electricity price will go up with these regulations. Also, his plan is hardly ambitious, with some timeframes scheduled for 2050.

  2. Anonymous
    May 14, 2026 at 9:52 am

    Denis Brady: Are you insane? Gas prices are throught the roof and you gripe that electric is coming?
    LOL!

  3. Kyle Petursson
    May 14, 2026 at 9:46 am

    @Ben. Canada is a net exporter of electricity to the USA. So don’t sell to them? Also, I thought Doug Ford was going to teach them a lesson and cut the power off.

  4. Dennis Brady
    May 14, 2026 at 9:45 am

    Green energy act 2.0. Get ready for massive cost increases.

  5. Ben
    May 14, 2026 at 9:28 am

    Glad to see Carney moving forward on this issue. We need to have a trans-Canada electrical grid to try to extricate ourselves from the clutches of the US and Trump.

  6. Try This
    May 14, 2026 at 9:05 am

    When will the Liberals learn. Nuclear power creates dangerous nuclear waste.
    We do not want battery powered vehicles. We do not want useless heat pumps to heat our homes. Solar and wind only generate power part time.
    We do need a better grid, just for all the electrical devices we use. If the Liberals would quit trying to put strain on the grid… – they are not thinking. And Canadians are paying for it.
    Honda just told them that people do not want battery powered cars. Why will they not listen?

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Canada

Carney to announce Canada’s new clean electricity strategy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2026 8:22 am
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Mark Carney makes an announcement
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Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to announce his long-awaited clean electricity strategy on Thursday.

The federal government has signalled it plans to double the capacity of Canada’s power grid by 2050, and Carney said in March that an announcement was imminent.

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Demand for electricity in Canada is soaring with multiple new requirements that include electric vehicles, data centres and defence industrial production.

In the spring economic update on April 28, the government said it would release a “discussion paper” to get input from provinces and territories on how to modernize the grid.

Some remote communities, including all of Nunavut, still rely on diesel generation for power.

The federal government has also promised to work to expand nuclear power, including a deal with Alberta to develop the province’s own nuclear generation strategy with the goal of bringing nuclear power to the grid by 2050.

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