Carney to announce Canada’s new clean electricity strategy

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Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to announce his long-awaited clean electricity strategy on Thursday.

The federal government has signalled it plans to double the capacity of Canada’s power grid by 2050, and Carney said in March that an announcement was imminent.

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Demand for electricity in Canada is soaring with multiple new requirements that include electric vehicles, data centres and defence industrial production.

In the spring economic update on April 28, the government said it would release a “discussion paper” to get input from provinces and territories on how to modernize the grid.

Some remote communities, including all of Nunavut, still rely on diesel generation for power.

The federal government has also promised to work to expand nuclear power, including a deal with Alberta to develop the province’s own nuclear generation strategy with the goal of bringing nuclear power to the grid by 2050.