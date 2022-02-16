While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at the Beijing Olympics Tuesday, Wednesday

A victory in women’s curling and a strong performance in cross-country skiing are among the highlights so far for Canada on day 12 of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Canada fell short of medalling in several events, but it has another opportunity to do so later in the day.
Here’s what you may have missed so far on day 12, which began Tuesday night and is continuing Wednesday morning.
Cross-Country Skiing
Canada’s Antoine Cyr and Graham Ritchie had a strong race in their heat in the men’s team sprint classic semifinals, finishing fourth for a spot in the final.
Cyr and Ritchie continued to ski well in the final, but were no match for Norway, Finland and the Russian Olympic Committee that won gold, silver and bronze, respectively. The Canadian duo finished fifth.
In the women’s team sprint classic, Canadians Katherine Stewart-Jones and Dahria Beatty finished sixth in their semifinal heat and were not fast enough to advance to the finals.
Freestyle Skiing
Canada’s Max Moffatt had fun on the freeski slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park, and improved through each of his three runs with a best score of 70.4 in the third.
But that was only good enough for ninth place overall in the final rankings, missing out on a medal.
Alpine Skiing
Erik Read finished 24th overall in the men’s slalom final with a combined time of 1:49.10 across two runs — five seconds behind French skier Clement Noel’s gold medal-winning time.
Fellow Canadian Trevor Philp skied out on his first run and was eliminated from the competition.
Curling
Team Canada narrowly topped the United States 7-6 in women’s round robin play, the first of two sessions on day 12.
The squad now holds a 4-3 record ahead of its next match against China at 7:05 a.m. ET Wednesday.
They will have one more round robin session, facing Denmark, before learning if they advance to the semifinals later this week.
Biathlon
Megan Bankes, Sarah Beaudry, Emily Dickson and Emma Lunder finished 10th overall in the woman’s 4×6-kilometre relay final, crossing the finish line four minutes and 30 seconds behind gold medal winners Sweden.
