Sports

Steven Dubois captures bronze in 500m short-track speed skating at Beijing Olympics

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted February 13, 2022 7:25 am
Click to play video: 'Beijing Olympics 2022: Canada brings home silver, bronze with snowboard, speed skating wins' Beijing Olympics 2022: Canada brings home silver, bronze with snowboard, speed skating wins
WATCH: Beijing Olympics 2022 – Canada brings home silver, bronze with snowboard, speed skating wins

Canadian speedskater Steven Dubois has won the bronze medal in the men’s 500-metre short track event at the the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Dubois, of Terrebonne, Que., came in third place behind Hungarian Shaoang Liu, who took gold, and Russian silver-medallist Konstantin Ivliev, in the final at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Read more: Canada at the Beijing Olympics: What to watch Saturday night, Sunday morning

This is 24-year-old Dubois’ second medal at the Beijing Games, adding to the silver he captured in the men’s 1,500-metre short-track skating race on Wednesday.

Dubois finished with a time of 40.669 to secure a spot on the podium for a second time on his Olympic debut.

Liu’s winning time was 40.338 and Ivliev raced at 40.431 to finish in second place.

Fellow Canadian Jordan Pierre-Gilles was eliminated earlier after falling in the quarterfinals.

The Canadian women’s 3,000-metre relay team failed to reach the podium, finishing fourth.

Dubois took Canada’s Olympic medal tally to 14 on Sunday, with one more week of competition to go.

— with files from The Canadian Press

