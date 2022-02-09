Canada’s Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speed skating at Beijing Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Steven Dubois won silver in men’s 1,500-metre short-track speed skating at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

Dubois, of Terrebonne, Que., advanced to the finals after an official review following an error in the semis. He took home the medal in a photo-finish with Semen Elistratov of the Russian Olympic Committee, who won bronze.

The Republic of Korea’s Daeheon Hwang won gold with a time of 2:09.23.

View image in full screen Shaoang Liu of Team Hungary, Steven Dubois of Team Canada, Semen Elistratov of Team ROC, Adil Galiakhmetov of Team Kazakhstan and Daeheon Hwang of Team South Korea compete during the men’s 1,500-metre final on day five of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 9. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Dubois, a 24-year-old Olympic rookie, was the lone Canadian in the finals after teammates Charles Hamelin and Pascal Dion failed to qualify.

Dubois’ win is Canada’s eighth medal of the 2022 Games. He will compete again alongside Hamelin and Dion in the men’s 5,000-metre relay, which begins on Friday with the semifinals.

View image in full screen Canada’s Charles Hamelin (right) slips during the men’s 1,500-metre short-track speedskating semifinal at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 9. Hamelin did not qualify for the final round after being penalized in the semis. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Hamelin, a five-time Olympian, was penalized during his skate at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, and did not advance to the final.

The event was Hamelin’s last Olympic race of his career in an individual distance event, the Canadian Olympic Committee said Tuesday.

Hamelin, a 37-year-old from Sainte-Julie, Que., has won five Olympic medals, including three gold, tying him for Canada’s most decorated male winter Olympian. Hamelin won gold in the 1,500-metre event in 2014 in Sochi.

A medal win in Beijing would place him alongside Cindy Klassen as the most decorated winter Olympian for Canada.

