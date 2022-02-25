B.C.-born Olympic hockey player brings gold back home

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C.-born hockey player says she is honoured to have been part of the gold medal team at the recent Olympic games.

Olympian Micah Zandee-Hart from Saanich had her gold medal victory with Canada’s National Women’s Hockey Team at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The gold medalist said making Canada and British Columbia proud was a moment that will forever stick in her mind.

“Honestly, it still doesn’t feel real. It’s something that I was writing in my notebook and every paper I had in front of me my whole life. So, to be able to actually say it now and have the medal in front of me means the world,” she explained.

Zandee-Hart was also the one who placed a gold medal around the neck of Canada’s Captain “Clutch” Marie-Philip Poulin.

Story continues below advertisement

“Putting the medal around her neck was a huge honour for me and a very exciting moment,” she said. “It was the most cohesive team I’ve ever played with and that stems from her leadership and also the leadership of our coaches and the rest of our veterans.”

2:08 Historic Canada-U.S. rivalry takes centre stage in women’s Olympic hockey final Historic Canada-U.S. rivalry takes centre stage in women’s Olympic hockey final – Feb 17, 2022

She said the team showed their talent on the ice as hockey players but, the team they had in the locker room was even more special.

Zandee-Hart grew up playing for the Peninsula Minor Hockey Association and was often the only girl on her team. She said her family always supported and made a lot of sacrifices for her dream. Coaches and players from Peninsula also rallied alongside.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, I think that’s my inspiration. They just said I can’t wait to see you win that gold medal when you do and I just ran with that,” she explained.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are on the radar for Zandee-Hart and she said she wants to play as long as her body will allow her to.

“So, I can make the most of it at this time in my life.”