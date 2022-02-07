Canadian speed-skater Kim Boutin wins bronze in women’s 500M event at Beijing Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian speed-skater Kim Boutin has won bronze in the women’s 500 metre speed skating event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Boutin, who holds the world record for the fastest time logged in the event, also won bronze in the 500 metre event in the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.

The win is Boutin’s fourth Olympic medal of her career. The The 27-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., won three medals at the 2018 Games – one silver and two bronze.

Italy’s Arianna Fontana repeated as gold medal winner in the event with a time of 42.49. Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands won silver.

Boutin’s bronze medal win is Canada’s fifth of the Beijing Olympics so far.

