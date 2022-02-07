SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canadian speed-skater Kim Boutin wins bronze in women’s 500M event at Beijing Olympics

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 8:06 am
Kim Boutin View image in full screen
Canada's Kim Boutin heads toward a first place finish in the women’s short track 500m speed skating heats Saturday, Feb. 5 at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Boutin has won bronze in the 2022 women's 500 metre speed skating event. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Canadian speed-skater Kim Boutin has won bronze in the women’s 500 metre speed skating event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Boutin, who holds the world record for the fastest time logged in the event, also won bronze in the 500 metre event in the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.

The win is Boutin’s fourth Olympic medal of her career. The The 27-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., won three medals at the 2018 Games – one silver and two bronze.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2022 Olympics medal count: Here’s who has won during the Beijing Games

Italy’s Arianna Fontana repeated as gold medal winner in the event with a time of 42.49. Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands won silver.

Boutin’s bronze medal win is Canada’s fifth of the Beijing Olympics so far.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Olympics tagWinter Olympics tagCanada News tagBeijing Olympics tagolympics results tagCanada Olympics tag2022 Olympics tagOlympics 2022 tagKim Boutin tagolympics news tagKim Boutin Olympics tagOlympics speed skating tagSpeed skating Olympics tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers