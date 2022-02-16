Canada eliminated in Olympic men’s hockey after quarterfinal loss to Sweden

Canada’s quest for a medal in men’s hockey at the Beijing Olympics ended on Wednesday following a 2-0 loss to Sweden in the quarterfinals.
The knockout match was tight throughout, and was goalless until 10 minutes into the third period.
Swedish forward Lucas Wallmark got the puck on a turnover in the Canadian zone and fired a shot on goal. It took a deflection off a Canadian stick on its way to the net, and went over goalie Matt Tomkins’ shoulder for the 1-0 lead.
Canada tried to press for an equalizer, pulling its goalie with three minutes left in the final frame. However, Sweden’s Anton Lander was able to get the puck and buried it in an open net to seal a 2-0 win.
A victory for Sweden sets up an all-European semifinals. Finland, the Russian Olympic Committee and Slovakia are the other teams that have advanced in the tournament.
Another North American hockey powerhouse, the United States, was eliminated by Slovakia in a tight game that ended in a shootout.
Slovakia won the quarterfinal match 3-2, dashing the U.S. team’s hopes for a medal in a near-repeat of the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang. At those games, the U.S. also fell in the quarterfinals 3-2, but against the Czech Republic.
Canada’s loss means the nation will not medal in men’s hockey for the first time since the 2006 Games in Torino.
The team was looking to bounce back from the bronze medal it won at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, and return to the streak of gold medals it had in past Games.
Canada finished the 2022 tournament with a 3-2 record.
