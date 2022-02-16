SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Canada eliminated in Olympic men’s hockey after quarterfinal loss to Sweden

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 10:51 am
Click to play video: 'Beijing Olympics: Canada’s Charles Hamelin wins 6th medal as gold won in short track speed skating relay' Beijing Olympics: Canada’s Charles Hamelin wins 6th medal as gold won in short track speed skating relay
WATCH: Canada's Charles Hamelin wins 6th medal as gold won in short track speed skating relay

Canada’s quest for a medal in men’s hockey at the Beijing Olympics ended on Wednesday following a 2-0 loss to Sweden in the quarterfinals.

The knockout match was tight throughout, and was goalless until 10 minutes into the third period.

Swedish forward Lucas Wallmark got the puck on a turnover in the Canadian zone and fired a shot on goal. It took a deflection off a Canadian stick on its way to the net, and went over goalie Matt Tomkins’ shoulder for the 1-0 lead.

Lucas Wallmark View image in full screen
Lucas Wallmark (#23) of Team Sweden celebrates with their team after scoring a goal in the third period during the men’s ice hockey quarterfinal match between Team Sweden and Team Canada on day 12 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Indoor Stadium on Feb. 16 in Beijing, China. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Canada tried to press for an equalizer, pulling its goalie with three minutes left in the final frame. However, Sweden’s Anton Lander was able to get the puck and buried it in an open net to seal a 2-0 win.

A victory for Sweden sets up an all-European semifinals. Finland, the Russian Olympic Committee and Slovakia are the other teams that have advanced in the tournament.

Read more: U.S. out of Beijing Olympics men’s hockey playoffs after shootout loss to Slovakia

Another North American hockey powerhouse, the United States, was eliminated by Slovakia in a tight game that ended in a shootout.

Slovakia won the quarterfinal match 3-2, dashing the U.S. team’s hopes for a medal in a near-repeat of the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang. At those games, the U.S. also fell in the quarterfinals 3-2, but against the Czech Republic.

Lucas Wallmark View image in full screen
Sweden’s Fredrik Olofsson (L) and Pontus Holmberg celebrate after teammate Lucas Wallmark (out of frame) scored a goal against Canada during their men’s play-off quarterfinal match of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games ice hockey competition at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 16. Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Canada’s loss means the nation will not medal in men’s hockey for the first time since the 2006 Games in Torino.

The team was looking to bounce back from the bronze medal it won at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, and return to the streak of gold medals it had in past Games.

Canada finished the 2022 tournament with a 3-2 record.

