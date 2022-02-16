Canada wins gold in men’s 5,000 m speed skating relay at Beijing Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Canada won gold in the men’s 5,000-metre relay speed skating final at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

The Canadian team of Charles Hamelin, Steven Dubois, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Pascal Dion took home the top prize with a time of 6:41.257. South Korea finished with silver after skating 6:41.69, and Italy clocked in at 6:43.431 for bronze.

The event marked the last Olympic competition for 37-year-old Hamelin, and the medal win places him alongside Cindy Klassen as the most decorated winter Olympian for Canada.

A five-time Olympian, the Sainte-Julie, Que., native has now won six Olympic medals, including four gold, making him Canada’s most decorated male winter Olympian. His Olympic accolades in the 5,000-metre relay event include gold, silver and bronze medals.

He also joins women’s hockey players Caroline Ouellette, Jayna Hefford and Hayley Wickenheiser as the only Canadian Olympians with four gold medals.

Teammate Dubois has now won his third medal of the Beijing Games after securing silver in men’s 1,500 metres, and bronze in 500 metres.

He becomes the second Canadian Olympian to complete the medal set in Beijing. Long-track speedskater Isabelle Weidemann won a gold, bronze and silver on the Ice Ribbon oval.

Meanwhile, Dion won his first medal of the 2022 Games, making it the second Olympic medal of his career. The win is also Pierre-Gilles’ first Olympic medal of his career.

Canada now has three golds so far at the Games, and 18 medals in total.

— with files from The Canadian Press.