Sports

Canada wins gold medal in women’s team pursuit speed skating at Beijing Olympics

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 3:31 am
Team Canada, led by Ivanie Blondin, with Isabelle Weidemann center and Valerie Maltais, competes in the speedskating women's team pursuit quarterfinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). View image in full screen
Team Canada, led by Ivanie Blondin, with Isabelle Weidemann center and Valerie Maltais, competes in the speedskating women's team pursuit quarterfinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki).

Canada’s Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais won the gold medal in the women’s team pursuit speed skating final at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

The medal marks Weidemann’s third in Beijing, after nabbing silver in the women’s 5,000-metres and bronze in the 3,000-metres. It’s the first for both Blondin and Maltais.

It’s also the first medal for Canada in the women’s team pursuit event since the 2006 Games in Turin, Italy.

More to come…

