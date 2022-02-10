SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Canadian Isabelle Weidemann wins silver in 5,000M speed skating at Beijing Olympics

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 8:17 am
Click to play video: 'The Olympic journey of speedskater Isabelle Weidemann' The Olympic journey of speedskater Isabelle Weidemann
WATCH: The Olympic journey of speedskater Isabelle Weidemann

Canada’s Isabelle Weidemann won her second medal of the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after reaching the podium in the women’s 5,000-metre speed skating final.

Weidemann skated a time of 6:48.18 for silver, while Irene Schouten of the Netherlands skated 6:43.51 for a new Olympic record and the gold medal. Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic won bronze with a time of 6:50.09.

Isabelle Weidemann View image in full screen
Canada’s Isabelle Weidemann reacts after skating during the women’s 5,000-metre speedskating final at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 10. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The 26-year-old Calgary resident was competing for her second medal of the 2022 Games at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing. She won the bronze medal in the women’s 3,000-metre speed skating race on Saturday.

That win gave Canada its first medal of the Beijing Games, and also marked the first for Canada in that event since the 2010 Games in Vancouver.

A two-time Olympian, Weidemann finished sixth in the 5,000-metre event at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.

Read more: While you were sleeping - How Canada performed at the Beijing Olympics Wednesday, Thursday

Weidemann’s second medal win is Canada’s 12th of the 2022 Games. She will chase a third medal Tuesday with teammates Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais in the women’s team pursuit.

— with files from The Canadian Press.

