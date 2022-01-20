2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with 2021 Ajax shooting

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Ajax last year, police say.
Durham Regional Police said that at around 12 a.m. on June 2, 2021, officers responded to a home on Smith Lane, in the area of Westney Road and Magill Drive.
Police said 29-year-old Ajax resident Trurell Brown was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a Toronto trauma centre and later died.
In an update, police said two suspects were arrested Wednesday.
Twenty-nine-year-old Jordan Mendez and 30-year-old Leighton Hopkinson, both from Toronto, have been charged with first-degree murder.
Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5421 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
