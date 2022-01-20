Menu

Crime

2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with 2021 Ajax shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 3:02 pm
Click to play video: '29-year-old male victim dead following shooting in Ajax' 29-year-old male victim dead following shooting in Ajax
WATCH ABOVE: The scene of the shooting in June 2021 – Jun 2, 2021

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Ajax last year, police say.

Durham Regional Police said that at around 12 a.m. on June 2, 2021, officers responded to a home on Smith Lane, in the area of Westney Road and Magill Drive.

Police said 29-year-old Ajax resident Trurell Brown was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Read more: 29-year-old man dies in hospital after Ajax shooting

He was taken to a Toronto trauma centre and later died.

In an update, police said two suspects were arrested Wednesday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jordan Mendez and 30-year-old Leighton Hopkinson, both from Toronto, have been charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5421 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

