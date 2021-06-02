Menu

Crime

29-year-old man dies in hospital after Ajax shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 9:33 am
Durham Regional Police on scene in Ajax following a fatal shooting. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police on scene in Ajax following a fatal shooting. Twitter / Durham Regional Police

Durham Regional Police say a 29-year-old man has died following a shooting in Ajax on Wednesday.

Officers responded shots fired at a residential complex on Smith Lane, near Westney Road North and Rossland Road West, just after midnight.

Police said a man was found suffering from critical injuries. He later died from his injuries in hospital, police said.

Woman's death in Uxbridge deemed a homicide, suspect dead: police

The man was a resident of the complex, police said, adding they are looking into if he was targeted.

Investigators said they are looking for two suspects.

No suspect description has yet been released. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

