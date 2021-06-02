29-year-old man dies in hospital after Ajax shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Durham Regional Police say a 29-year-old man has died following a shooting in Ajax on Wednesday.

Officers responded shots fired at a residential complex on Smith Lane, near Westney Road North and Rossland Road West, just after midnight.

Police said a man was found suffering from critical injuries. He later died from his injuries in hospital, police said.

The man was a resident of the complex, police said, adding they are looking into if he was targeted.

Investigators said they are looking for two suspects.

No suspect description has yet been released. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Major Cime Homicide Unit has taken carriage of the investigation on Smith Lane in Ajax. 29 year old male was pronounced dead at hospital. pic.twitter.com/pSvwzt42io — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) June 2, 2021