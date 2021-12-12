Menu

Fire

Four fire departments needed to extinguish massive house fire in southern Manitoba

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted December 12, 2021 11:27 am
Four fire departments needed to extinguish massive house fire in southern Manitoba - image View image in full screen
Carman Fire Department

A home in a small southern Manitoba community was engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon, forcing five neighbouring fire departments to lend a hand to put out the blaze.

Carman firefighters say they were called to a home in Roseisle — a community 20 minutes to the west — at around 3:30 p.m.

Fire crews say they arrived with two pumper trucks and a tanker truck to fight the blaze, but their efforts switched to protecting neighbouring homes from the massive fire instead.

Crews immediately requested more help due to the size of the fire.

Crews from the rural municipality of Grey Fire Department – St.Claude Station and Elm Creek Station, Miami Fire and Rescue and Roland Fire Department were called in. A total of 27 firefighters poured more than 27,000 gallons of water onto the fire.

The Carman Fire Department says the home was a total loss. The fire is not considered suspicious.

