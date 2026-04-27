Rogers offering employees ‘voluntary’ departure, retirement packages

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Rogers Communications Inc. has launched “voluntary departure and retirement” packages for employees across the telecommunications company, but won’t say how many workers will be impacted.

A company source told Global News on Monday that the packages have been offered to workers in “most” teams, including the internet, wireless and cable divisions.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Rogers said the company was “taking steps to adjust our cost structure to reflect the business realities of the current environment.”

“As part of this, some teams have chosen to offer voluntary departure and retirement programs to give some employees the choice to decide whether they’d like to stay with the company or begin a new chapter,” the spokesperson said.

The company says union employees, on-air talent, Sportsnet employees and workers at the Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and Toronto Blue Jays divisions are not eligible for the packages.

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Some teams within Rogers’ business units and corporate functions are eligible, it added.

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The news comes days after CEO Tony Staffieri told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting that Rogers needed to reduce its operating costs and capital investment plans to address a “punitive” regulatory environment and competitive pressures.

“This includes clear prioritization and operational efficiency,” he said, pointing to investments in digital and AI tools “to reduce costs and improve customer service.”

“In times of uncertainty, both capital and operating costs must fall in line with market realities,” he said.

In its first-quarter earnings report last week, Rogers said it was slashing its capital spending by 30 per cent compared with last year and outright cancelling or delaying some projects.

At the same time, Rogers reported a first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of $438 million on Wednesday, up from $280 million a year earlier. Revenue totalled $5.48 billion, up from $4.98 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

—With files from Global’s Bryan Mullan and Sergio Vargas