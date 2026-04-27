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Fire

Fire kills 3 in Lower Sackville, N.S. as community faces tragedy again

By Rebecca Lau & Angela Capobianco Global News
Posted April 27, 2026 4:45 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Sackville, N.S. grappling with loss after house fire kills 3 people'
Sackville, N.S. grappling with loss after house fire kills 3 people
A fire in Lower Sackville has resulted in the death of three people, and shock for the community they were living in. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation and it’s unclear when the answers to what happened, will be known.
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Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a house fire in Lower Sackville over the weekend that claimed the lives of three people.

Emergency crews were called just before 4 a.m. to a home on Manor Drive at the Sackville Manor mobile home park, outside Halifax, on Saturday.

In a release, RCMP said officers tried to enter the home but smoke conditions were too intense.

Deputy Chief Roy Hollett with Halifax Fire said firefighters arrived to find the blaze had already breached the roof.

Once they began suppressing the fire, firefighters were able to enter the building.

“That’s when, through the search, we found three people, extricated them from the structure,” said Hollett.

“Unfortunately, two were confirmed deceased by medical personnel on scene. The (third) person was transported to hospital and also later passed away.”

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Two women, aged 73 and 38, and a 43-year-old man were identified as the victims.

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Halifax Professional Fire Fighters said their members encountered a difficult situation at the scene.

“Despite their best efforts and extremely quick actions, they were ultimately unsuccessful at getting these people out alive,” said the union’s vice-president, Joe Triff.

District 15 Coun. Billy Gillis, who represents Lower Sackville-Beaver Bank, was not available for an interview but said in a statement he is heartbroken by the tragedy.

“My heart and condolences go out to the family and friends of the victims, the community of Sackville Manor and the first responders who attended the scene,” he wrote.

“This is a very difficult time for our community as we are suffering from another three lives lost due to a structure fire in the last 15 months.”

In January 2025, a fire at a home on Riverside Drive claimed the lives of three children aged five, six and nine.

Hollett said mental health resources and support is being extended to responding firefighters.

‘What we do not want is for our members to hold on to this,” he said.

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“Let it consume them.”

He said the department has seen an increase in fires in recent weeks, saying it’s “more fires (…) than our norm.”

But he adds that the department isn’t in a position to comment on the causes of the blazes.

“That’s all part of the investigation, so at this point until the investigation is completed, we won’t comment on anything. It’s way too early and they need to do their part and find out what happened.”

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