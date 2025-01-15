Sackville house fire victims remembered as community rallies in support

Send this page to someone via email

Community members are rallying in support of a Halifax-area family after a devastating house fire claimed the lives of three children.

Close family friends have identified the victims as Alauna, 9, Chloe, 6, and Cayson, 5, of the Loppie-Steiger family.

A family spokesperson has identified the victims of a house fire in Lower Sackville, N.S. as Alauna, 9, Chloe, 6, and Cayson, 5,. Provided/Alyssa Martin

Alyssa Porter’s daughter, Kylee, was best friends with Alauna and says the girls were attached at the hip.

“She was absolutely amazing. She had the kindest soul ever,” said Porter.

“Honestly I loved her as if I birthed her my own. My daughter has not shed a tear yet. She went to dance yesterday for the first time without Alauna, and she told everybody that she didn’t think it was real. I know it’s going to hit her, I just don’t know when.”

View image in full screen Alauna and Kylee were ‘attached at the hip’ says Kylee’s mother. Provided/Alyssa Porter

Chloe and Cayson enjoyed taking Taekwondo classes. Their teacher, Rob LeBlanc, says Chloe was known for her smile and Cayson for his talent.

“We just kind of had that funny thing where I would say a cheesy joke and she would call me out on it right away and then Cayson was … the littlest ninja, and he was very quiet but talented,” said LeBlanc.

View image in full screen Chloe and Cayson were enjoyed taking Taekwondo classes. Provided/Rob LeBlanc

Early morning fire

The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. on Saturday at a duplex in Lower Sackville.

First responders were called to the home on Riverside Drive, from which Tanya, 37, and their two-year-old daughter managed to flee.

Jermaine, 40, had been rescued by a neighbour and was listed in critical condition on the weekend.

The remaining children were rescued by firefighters, but later passed away in hospital.

Deputy fire chief David Meldrum told Global News there was no indication the fire was suspicious. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Another close family friend, Alyssa Martin, told Global News the parents have been struggling with the tragedy.

“They’re the best parents. They did everything for their kids,” said Martin.

She recalled the feeling of disbelief and helplessness when she received a call about the blaze.

“We had no idea of anyone’s conditions, and your first thought is, ‘What can I do?’ And unfortunately, there’s not very much at that time except to try and help them prepare for what’s coming.”

‘They have nothing now’

A vigil was held for the family on Sunday night, with the community gathering to offer support and condolences.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the family recover financially, and has raised over $100,000.

LeBlanc has been collecting donations for the family because they lost everything in the fire, and says the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.

“I had no idea it was going to blow up the way that it did. I got at least 200 messages in my inbox — probably 30 that I still have to get to — and I’m at the point now where we kindly have to tell people we’re kind of full right now,” he said.

Sackville-Cobequid MLA Paul Wozney says his office has been fielding many calls from people eager to help.

“Sackville is a community where people care about their neighbours, and it’s not a surprise to me at all that people are rising to the occasion to wrap love and care around this family,” he said.

Every bit helps, says Porter, for a family whose life is forever changed.

“They have nothing now. They went from four children to one very quickly,” she said.

“They’re going to need a new home, and we’re in Nova Scotia. Everyone knows there’s a housing crisis right now. So I just want to get them as much money as possible so they can try to build from the ground up after this loss.”