Canada

4 taken to hospital, others escape after fire breaks out in Lower Sackville home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2025 8:33 am
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A 40-year-old man and three young children were taken to a Halifax-area hospital after they were rescued from a house fire that broke out Saturday in Lower Sackville.

RCMP say the fire was reported at 3:10 a.m. from Riverside Drive, where a 37-year-old woman and a two-year-old child managed to flee the burning home.

The Mounties say they were not injured.

Police say the 40-year-old man was rescued by a neighbour, but he was listed in critical condition in hospital.

Firefighters rescued the three other children — ages five, six and nine years old — but there was no word on their condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the province’s fire marshal has been called in.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

