4 taken to hospital, others escape after fire breaks out in Lower Sackville home

A 40-year-old man and three young children were taken to a Halifax-area hospital after they were rescued from a house fire that broke out Saturday in Lower Sackville.
RCMP say the fire was reported at 3:10 a.m. from Riverside Drive, where a 37-year-old woman and a two-year-old child managed to flee the burning home.
The Mounties say they were not injured.
Police say the 40-year-old man was rescued by a neighbour, but he was listed in critical condition in hospital.
Firefighters rescued the three other children — ages five, six and nine years old — but there was no word on their condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and the province’s fire marshal has been called in.
