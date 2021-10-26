Arson October 26 2021 7:17pm 02:15 Spike in vacant building fires A steep rise in vacant building fires this year is sparking safety concerns. As Global’s Brittany Greenslade tells us, such blazes are on track to increase by 80 per cent. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8327758/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8327758/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?