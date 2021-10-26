Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Arson
October 26 2021 7:17pm
02:15

Spike in vacant building fires

A steep rise in vacant building fires this year is sparking safety concerns. As Global’s Brittany Greenslade tells us, such blazes are on track to increase by 80 per cent.

Advertisement

Video Home