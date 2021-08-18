Arson August 18 2021 8:55pm 01:31 Police seek suspect in Winnipeg fire that killed 60-year-old woman Winnipeg police are treating the death of a 60-year-old woman at a deliberately-set house fire near the intersection of Wardlaw Avenue and Scott Street as a homicide. Joe Scarpelli reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8123996/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8123996/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?