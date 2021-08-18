Menu

Arson
August 18 2021 8:55pm
01:31

Police seek suspect in Winnipeg fire that killed 60-year-old woman

Winnipeg police are treating the death of a 60-year-old woman at a deliberately-set house fire near the intersection of Wardlaw Avenue and Scott Street as a homicide. Joe Scarpelli reports.

