Crime

Woman’s death in house fire now a homicide: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 12:35 pm
Click to play video: ''
Winnipeg police hold press conference after announcing the death of a woman in her 60s at a house fire near the intersection of Wardlaw Avenue and Scott Street is now considered a homicide.

Winnipeg police are treating the death of a woman in her 60s at a house fire near the intersection of Wardlaw Avenue and Scott Street as a homicide.

This marks the city’s 29th homicide of 2021, putting Winnipeg on pace to break the 44-homicide record set in 2019 as the city’s worst-ever.

The incident, which took place around 11 p.m. Sunday, started at a two-storey house and extended to an adjacent convenience store.

Read more: Fire on Wardlaw claims life of Winnipeg woman

While one person was able to escape the blaze, firefighters attempted a rescue of the woman, who was on the second floor.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died of her injuries.

Police will be providing more information about the incident Wednesday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Fire on Wardlaw claims life of Winnipeg woman' Fire on Wardlaw claims life of Winnipeg woman
Fire on Wardlaw claims life of Winnipeg woman

 

