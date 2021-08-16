Fire on Wardlaw claims life of Winnipeg woman

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has died after a house fire on Wardlaw Avenue on Sunday.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the fire at 11 p.m., with crews encountering heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-storey house in the 300 block of Wardlaw.

The fire was extending to an adjacent commercial building located in the 100 block of Scott Street.

Crews launched a defensive attack until it was safe to enter both buildings to fight the fire, the city said in a news release Monday.

They were fighting challenging heat conditions, including high temperatures and high humidity. The fire was declared under control at 1 a.m.

There were two people in the house at the time of the fire. One self-evacuated and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The other was a woman in her 60s and she was rescued from the second floor of the residence by firefighters.

She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and ended up succumbing to the fire-related injuries.

One firefighter was assessed on the scene by paramedics but did not need to be taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating the cause of this fire and anyone with any information that may assist is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508.

While no damage estimates are available, both the house and commercial structure suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage.