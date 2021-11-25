Body found after early morning blaze in Poplar River, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Poplar River Wednesday.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the scene around 3 a.m. and were told that a man was missing from the community and could be inside.

After the local fire department was able to extinguish the blaze, police found a body inside, which will be taken to hospital in Winnipeg for an autopsy.

Poplar River RCMP continue to investigate, alongside forensic identification services and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

