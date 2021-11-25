Menu

Canada

Body found after early morning blaze in Poplar River, Man.

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 10:54 am
RCMP Poplar River detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Poplar River detachment. RCMP

One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Poplar River Wednesday.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the scene around 3 a.m. and were told that a man was missing from the community and could be inside.

Read more: House fire kills 2 in northwestern Manitoba

After the local fire department was able to extinguish the blaze, police found a body inside, which will be taken to hospital in Winnipeg for an autopsy.

Poplar River RCMP continue to investigate, alongside forensic identification services and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

