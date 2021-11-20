B.C. floods: City of Abbotsford to give Saturday update on flood response

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of Abbotsford, B.C., and the city’s emergency officials are scheduled to provide an update on the battle against floodwaters at 2 p.m. PT Saturday.

The city remains under a state of local emergency, with massive flooding in the Sumas Prairie agricultural area.

Crews have been scrambling to repair breaches in a key dike protecting the prairie from waters flowing north from the flooded Nooksack River in Washington state.

Canadian Forces troops have arrived in the city to help with the work.

More than 600 people have been evacuated from the area, which also remains under a boil water advisory.

On Friday, Abbotsford officials scrapped a controversial plan to build a new levee on the north side of Highway 1 through the area, which could have cost several property owners their homes.

