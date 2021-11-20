Menu

News

B.C. floods: City of Abbotsford to give Saturday update on flood response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 20, 2021 4:53 pm
WATCH LIVE: City of Abbotsford gives flood response update

The mayor of Abbotsford, B.C., and the city’s emergency officials are scheduled to provide an update on the battle against floodwaters at 2 p.m. PT Saturday.

Global News will stream the event live here and on our Facebook page.

Read more: B.C. floods — Province opens second corridor between Lower Mainland, interior

The city remains under a state of local emergency, with massive flooding in the Sumas Prairie agricultural area.

B.C. Flooding: Abbotsford drops levee plan

Crews have been scrambling to repair breaches in a key dike protecting the prairie from waters flowing north from the flooded Nooksack River in Washington state.

Canadian Forces troops have arrived in the city to help with the work.

Read more: B.C. floods — Abbotsford drops controversial levee plan, will repair dike breaches instead

More than 600 people have been evacuated from the area, which also remains under a boil water advisory.

On Friday, Abbotsford officials scrapped a controversial plan to build a new levee on the north side of Highway 1 through the area, which could have cost several property owners their homes.

How B.C.’s flooding event is affecting farmers
Abbotsford Flood Evacuation BC Flooding BC Floods BC Flood Abbotsford flooding Sumas Prairie Henry Braun Abbotsford evacuation

