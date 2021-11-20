Menu

Environment

B.C. officials to provide update on flood response Saturday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 20, 2021 2:14 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. restricts non-essential travel, puts limit on fuel' B.C. restricts non-essential travel, puts limit on fuel
BC has issued two emergency orders that will see non-essential travel restricted and the amount of gas purchases capped. Emad Agahi has the details.

Officials in British Columbia are scheduled to provide an update on the province’s response to flooding and landslides at 11:30 a.m. PT, Saturday.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming and Agriculture Minister Lana Popham will speak at the briefing.

Global News will stream the event live here.

Read more: Current status of B.C.’s major highways and roadways as routes remain closed

As of Friday, an estimated 17,000 British Columbians remained on evacuation orders related to the devastating floods and landslides that swept through southwestern B.C. following an intense atmospheric river last weekend.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service confirmed Saturday that at least four people had died in one slide, between Lillooet and Pemberton.

