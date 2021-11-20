B.C. officials to provide update on flood response Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in British Columbia are scheduled to provide an update on the province’s response to flooding and landslides at 11:30 a.m. PT, Saturday.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming and Agriculture Minister Lana Popham will speak at the briefing.

As of Friday, an estimated 17,000 British Columbians remained on evacuation orders related to the devastating floods and landslides that swept through southwestern B.C. following an intense atmospheric river last weekend.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service confirmed Saturday that at least four people had died in one slide, between Lillooet and Pemberton.

