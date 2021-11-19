Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C. to provide flooding update as military arrives to help

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 1:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian Military arrives in BC' Canadian Military arrives in BC
Global's Andrea MacPherson outlines the first priorities the as the military arrives in flood-ravaged Abbotsford, BC.

The province is set to provide another update on the flooding and road situation in southwestern B.C. Friday morning.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming and Agricultural Minister Lana Popham are set to speak at 11:30 a.m. PT.

The news conference will be carried live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Read more: B.C. floods: Abbotsford scrambles to build levee that could cost some people their homes

The military now has boots on the ground in the flood zone after arriving in hard-hit Abbotsford Thursday night.

Work has begun on a new levee that could force some residents from their homes.

The Sumas Prairie, a former lake bed, continues to be inundated with water from the flooding Nooksack River in the U.S., now exacerbated by two dike breaches to the southwest and the northeast near Highway 1, Mayor Henry Braun said Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Braun said plans were underway to build a levee between Highway 1 and Sumas Mountain to shore up the larger breach, and that as many as 10 properties could be sacrificed.

Click to play video: 'Abbotsford Mayor provides update on flooding devastation' Abbotsford Mayor provides update on flooding devastation
Abbotsford Mayor provides update on flooding devastation

Read more: Four people now missing following deadly slide north of Pemberton, B.C.

Crews are racing against time, Braun said, with another 80 to 100 millimetres of rain forecast to begin on Tuesday.

The city also isn’t able to open a floodgate that could drain water into the Fraser River until water levels in the Fraser drop by at least 24 centimetres.

Meanwhile, four people are confirmed missing following the deadly mudslide on Highway 99-Duffey Lake Road earlier this week.

Story continues below advertisement

One woman from the Lower Mainland died in the slide, and RCMP said Thursday that they expect more fatalities.

All four missing people are related to that slide area north of Pemberton, police added.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Highway and rail damage unprecedented' B.C. floods: Highway and rail damage unprecedented
B.C. floods: Highway and rail damage unprecedented

Read more: Repairs to B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway will take months, especially during winter: province

B.C. officials have said it will still be “an extended period of time” before the province’s damaged highways will be open.

Repairs to the Coquihalla Highway, connecting B.C.’s Lower Mainland and the Interior, are expected to take months.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 11:30 a.m. PT

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Flooding tagBC Floods tagBC Flood tagAbbotsford flooding tagBC flooding update tagbc flooding 2021 tagBC flooding latest tagBC floods latest tagBC flooding Friday tagBC flooding live update tagFlooding update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers