B.C. to provide flooding update as military arrives to help

The province is set to provide another update on the flooding and road situation in southwestern B.C. Friday morning.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming and Agricultural Minister Lana Popham are set to speak at 11:30 a.m. PT.

The military now has boots on the ground in the flood zone after arriving in hard-hit Abbotsford Thursday night.

Work has begun on a new levee that could force some residents from their homes.

The Sumas Prairie, a former lake bed, continues to be inundated with water from the flooding Nooksack River in the U.S., now exacerbated by two dike breaches to the southwest and the northeast near Highway 1, Mayor Henry Braun said Thursday.

Braun said plans were underway to build a levee between Highway 1 and Sumas Mountain to shore up the larger breach, and that as many as 10 properties could be sacrificed.

Crews are racing against time, Braun said, with another 80 to 100 millimetres of rain forecast to begin on Tuesday.

The city also isn’t able to open a floodgate that could drain water into the Fraser River until water levels in the Fraser drop by at least 24 centimetres.

Meanwhile, four people are confirmed missing following the deadly mudslide on Highway 99-Duffey Lake Road earlier this week.

One woman from the Lower Mainland died in the slide, and RCMP said Thursday that they expect more fatalities.

All four missing people are related to that slide area north of Pemberton, police added.

B.C. officials have said it will still be “an extended period of time” before the province’s damaged highways will be open.

Repairs to the Coquihalla Highway, connecting B.C.’s Lower Mainland and the Interior, are expected to take months.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 11:30 a.m. PT