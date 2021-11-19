Flood concerns grow on B.C.’s north coast as another atmospheric river moves in

Send this page to someone via email

Only days after the southern parts of British Columbia were devastated by an historic atmospheric river, fresh warnings of the potential for flooding have been issued for parts of the north coast.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for inland regions of north coast, including Stewart.

This region has received significant snow lately and up to 25 centimeters is expected Friday night and Saturday.

View image in full screen One area has the potential for flooding as heavy snow will transition to heavy rain Sunday into Monday. Global BC

The threat of flooding arrives Sunday as B.C.’s sixth atmospheric river of the season is forecast to hit the region.

Story continues below advertisement

This potent system will bring heavy rain and mild temperatures through Monday. This will cause freezing levels soar to 1,000 meters while the region is pounded with rain.

Snow on the ground and lower mountains could melt rapidly.

The term “snow eater” has been used to describe this type of scenario, and the resulting flooding can be swift and devastating, as southern B.C. knows all too well now.

According to Environment Canada, the snow “will melt as the rain system arrives and drainage systems could be blocked or overwhelmed.”

“Localized or perhaps widespread flooding could result. Landslides could occur,” the national weather agency added.

Meanwhile, a high stream flow advisory has been issued for areas closer to the coast.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre issued the advisory for the “north coast including Haida Gwaii and areas around Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Hartley Bay, Kemano and surrounding areas.”

View image in full screen A high streamflow advisory has been issued by the B.C. River Forecast Centre for the North Coast. B.C. River Forecast Centre

According to Environment Canada these areas could see 100-150 millimeters of rain over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the B.C. River Forecast Centre is expecting even more — 200-300 millimetres through Monday.

“Rivers are expected to rise rapidly overnight Saturday and through Sunday,” the centre warns.

“Flooding is not anticipated at this time, however forecasts and conditions can change rapidly.”