Environment

Death toll from mudslide on B.C.’s Highway 99 rises to four, one man still missing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 20, 2021 12:30 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Family mourns victims of Duffey Lake Road slide' B.C. floods: Family mourns victims of Duffey Lake Road slide
WATCH: The family of a Lower Mainland woman killed in a landslide near Lillooet is in mourning -- and hoping for closure for her missing husband. Mirsad Hadzic and his wife were travelling home when they were caught up in a massive slide on the Duffey Lake Road.

The death toll from a mudslide on British Columbia’s Highway 99 has climbed to four, and officials have suspended the search with one man still missing.

The slide came down on a section of the highway between Pemberton and Lillooet known as Old Duffey Road on Monday, sweeping between five and seven vehicles off the road.

Read more: ‘A gut punch’: Family of woman killed, man missing in B.C. landslide searches for answers

In the aftermath, police determined that at least one woman had died, and RCMP confirmed Saturday they had located the bodies of three additional men.

“These three men were amongst those whom we confirmed were missing earlier this week,” S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a media release.

“We have been continuing the search for one more man, however search efforts have been hampered by weather and site conditions. Our thoughts continue to be with all of those who have been impacted in this terrible tragedy.”

Story continues below advertisement

One of the men was discovered Wednesday, and the bodies of two other men were located Thursday, according to the BC Coroners Service.

Read more: One woman dead, others missing, after mudslide sweeps cars off highway north of Pemberton, B.C.

The victims’ identities have not been publicly released, but sources confirmed to Global News that one of the men was 35-year-old Mirsad Hadzic, whose wife was also killed in the slide.

The couple had been returning from a weekend getaway in the Okanagan, and leave behind a two-year-old daughter.

The five-day search of the area involved police, a dog unit, search and rescue and a team of forensic coroners.

Click to play video: 'BC Floods: Driver who survived slide thanks strangers' BC Floods: Driver who survived slide thanks strangers
