Canada ‘rising to the moment,’ federal energy minister tells Global Energy Show

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The Global Energy Show kicked off Tuesday in Calgary with an address from the federal natural resources minister, followed by sessions featuring a diverse slate of political and corporate leaders from Canada and abroad.

The annual trade show and conference, which is taking place between June 9 and 12, is expected to draw 30,000 attendees from more than 100 countries, including a record number of pavilions from international companies, including China, India and other Asian countries.

The event is taking place this year as the war in the Middle East has rattled global energy markets, prompting the Mark Carney government to promote Canada as a reliable energy supplier.

“We’ve just seen a tremendous surge and I think a lot of that’s in line with this new message that Canada is sending to the world that we’re open for business, whether that’s energy superpower and we’re looking to trade and supply safe, secure and reliable energy to new customers around the world,” said organizer Nick Samain, senior vice-president of DMB Events.

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“We are in Calgary, the energy epicenter — but we’ve got projects on the East Coast, whether that’s offshore, whether that is electrification, you’ve got a big presence here from the nuclear sector, renewables, hydrogen,” Samain added.

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“Canada’s got such a tremendous opportunity for energy and that message is really driving some strong optimism here at the conference.”

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In his opening remarks, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson told delegates that “Canada can be a supplier you need in a volatile world.”

Referencing Canada’s abundant energy resources, environmental regulations, entrepreneurial workforce and the federal government’s focus on major projects, including ports, energy corridors and clean energy initiatives, Hodgson said, “the world needs what Canada has and Canada understands that we need the prosperity that our energy and natural resources properly developed (have) created.”

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“The world is not waiting for Canada. But Canada is not waiting, either. We’re rising to the moment,” Hodgson added.

While Samain said there are no discussions planned about the possibility of Alberta’s separation from Canada, he expects those discussions will take place.

“I’m looking forward to that debate. That’s what these conferences are all about, is to be able to talk about how that could affect investment,” Samain said.

“I expect that to be part of the conversation and we welcome that here at the show.”

–with files from The Canadian Press.