
Some residents still missing after mudslide sweeps cars off highway north of Pemberton, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 1:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Search for missing people continues after cars swept off Highway 99 by mudslide' Search for missing people continues after cars swept off Highway 99 by mudslide
The search for a number of missing people resumes Tuesday morning after five to seven vehicles were swept off Highway 99 / Duffey Lake Road Monday afternoon. Pemberton Search and Rescue confirmed while some have been rescued, some remain unaccounted for. Emad Agahi has the latest.

Search and Rescue crews are working in challenging conditions north of Pemberton today after a mudslide on Monday.

Pemberton Search and Rescue confirmed between five and seven cars were pushed off Highway 99-Duffey Lake Road and down an embankment, as a wall of mud and debris slid down the mountain.

Crews said some people are still unaccounted for. The exact number of those missing remains unclear.

It appears two slides in the area have caused damage.

The first slide was reported Monday morning and affected about 50 cars, forcing them to stop on the road, leaving them vulnerable to what crews called a secondary mudslide, which violently struck five to seven vehicles.

Click to play video: 'Canada Task Force 1 discuss massive rescue effort for trapped motorists on B.C. highway' Canada Task Force 1 discuss massive rescue effort for trapped motorists on B.C. highway
Canada Task Force 1 discuss massive rescue effort for trapped motorists on B.C. highway

“It pushed them down an embankment towards a lower river bed,” David MacKenzie, Pemberton District Search and Rescue manager told Global News Monday night.

“It created quite a debris path with boulders, wood, mud.”

He said while some people were rescued, some are still unaccounted for.

Read more: Mudslides in B.C. trapped dozens of people in their vehicles as record rain fell

Click to play video: 'Deputy premier discusses provincial disaster plan as mudslides shut down major highways' Deputy premier discusses provincial disaster plan as mudslides shut down major highways
Deputy premier discusses provincial disaster plan as mudslides shut down major highways

Highway 99 is closed in both directions from nine kilometres north of Pemberton to Lillooet.

Drive BC says the mudslide occurred between Lil’wat Pl and Seton Lake Rd.

There is no estimated time of reopening as of Tuesday morning.

More to come.

