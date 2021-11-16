Some residents still missing after mudslide sweeps cars off highway north of Pemberton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Search and Rescue crews are working in challenging conditions north of Pemberton today after a mudslide on Monday.

Pemberton Search and Rescue confirmed between five and seven cars were pushed off Highway 99-Duffey Lake Road and down an embankment, as a wall of mud and debris slid down the mountain.

Crews said some people are still unaccounted for. The exact number of those missing remains unclear.

Photos from Pemberton SAR at a challenging rescue operation yesterday on Highway 99 / Duffey Lake Road. It has been confirmed 5-7 cars were pushed off the road and down an embankment towards a lower river bed. Some rescued others being searched for.

It appears two slides in the area have caused damage.

The first slide was reported Monday morning and affected about 50 cars, forcing them to stop on the road, leaving them vulnerable to what crews called a secondary mudslide, which violently struck five to seven vehicles.

6:48 Canada Task Force 1 discuss massive rescue effort for trapped motorists on B.C. highway Canada Task Force 1 discuss massive rescue effort for trapped motorists on B.C. highway

“It pushed them down an embankment towards a lower river bed,” David MacKenzie, Pemberton District Search and Rescue manager told Global News Monday night.

“It created quite a debris path with boulders, wood, mud.”

He said while some people were rescued, some are still unaccounted for.

8:05 Deputy premier discusses provincial disaster plan as mudslides shut down major highways Deputy premier discusses provincial disaster plan as mudslides shut down major highways

Highway 99 is closed in both directions from nine kilometres north of Pemberton to Lillooet.

Drive BC says the mudslide occurred between Lil’wat Pl and Seton Lake Rd.

There is no estimated time of reopening as of Tuesday morning.

More to come.