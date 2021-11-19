Abbotsford, B.C. mayor to deliver flood relief, mitigation update at 2 p.m.

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford, B.C., Mayor Henry Braun will deliver an update on flooding mitigation and relief efforts in his city at 2 p.m.

The entire province remained under a state of emergency Friday, and a large area of Abbotsford, which was drenched by two days of torrential rain, was evacuated earlier this week.

To date, evacuation orders have been lifted in the Huntingdon neighbourhood and the area west of Sumas Way between the United States border to Lonzo Avenue, but they remain under evacuation alert.

Evacuations remain in effect for the Straighton area and Sumas Prairie.

A boil water advisory was issued for the Sumas Prairie as the city attempts to restore water supply to its water distribution system. The advisory was expected to be in place for several days, but water remained safe to drink elsewhere in Abbotsford, the city said Thursday.

While flood waters receded in some parts of the city, as of Nov. 18, they continued to rise in the Sumas Prairie due to inundations from flooding in Washington’s Nooksack River.

6:01 Abbotsford Mayor provides update on flooding devastation Abbotsford Mayor provides update on flooding devastation

The city is now scrambling to build a levee that could force some residents from their homes, but would help secure one of two dike breaches to the southwest and northeast near Highway 1.

The 2.5-kilometre levee would prevent water from flowing from the Sumas River area across the freeway and into the low ground of the prairie, where it would refill the old Sumas Lake.

Another 80 to 100 millimetres of rain is forecast for next Tuesday, and the Canadian Armed Forces have deployed troops to provide emergency assistance.

They arrived in Abbotsford Thursday night.

To date, the floods in B.C. have killed at least one person, displaced many thousands, and destroyed critical infrastructure, including highways. Anyone wishing to donate to relief efforts can do so via the Red Cross website, the United Way BC Flood Response Fund, or verified online GoFundMe campaigns.

This story will updated following the 2 p.m. PST press conference.