Here’s how to support B.C. residents impacted by floods, landslides

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of B.C. residents have been displaced from their homes by floods and landslides this week, and already, thousands of dollars have been raised to support them.

A hub of verified online fundraisers has been created on GoFundMe for those wishing to contribute to relief efforts for evacuated towns and cities, or to individual families in need of assistance.

So far, campaigns for the flooded areas of Princeton, Merritt and Abbotsford have been set up. All three were evacuated between Monday and Tuesday as an atmospheric river drenched southern B.C.

A fund for Princeton — approved by town officials — has already raked in more than $2,000. The campaign ends on Nov. 22 and funds will be distributed at the local Energy One Fitness centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Another fundraiser for the flooded Russell Farm Market and Garden Centre in Chemainus on Vancouver Island has raised more than $1,000.

More than $4,000 has been raised to help the Abbotsford Cardinals baseball team to repair and rebuild their stadium and turf.

The BC SPCA, meanwhile, has offered to board animals for people whose properties are underwater or uninhabitable.

#ALERT: Many communities across BC are experiencing extreme rain which may be forcing some families from their homes. If you or someone you know is in need of emergency boarding for their animals during this time, please contact our Call Centre at 1-855-622-7722 #BCSPCA #bc — BC SPCA / BCSPCA (@BC_SPCA) November 15, 2021

The mayor of Hope told Global News that so far, the public has been extremely generous in donating food, diapers, blankets and other supplies as needed.

The district was isolated by mudslides on Highway 7 that prompted the rescue of more than 300 travellers. Many residents are sheltering in a local school and church.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our volunteers have stepped up and we’re all getting everything done that’s needed to be done so I’m very proud of our community,” Mayor Peter Robb said.

“It’s just been remarkable how quickly everyone has responded to the needs.”

The B.C. government is also airlifting more sleeping cots to Hope’s emergency shelters.