Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Here’s how to support B.C. residents impacted by floods, landslides

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 7:33 pm
Click to play video: 'From the air: A look at the slide along Highway 99-Duffey Lake Road north of Pemberton' From the air: A look at the slide along Highway 99-Duffey Lake Road north of Pemberton
Video taken from a helicopter shows the slide that occurred on Highway 99-Duffey Lake Road, north of Pemberton on Monday. Officials have now confirmed one woman died in the slide and several vehicles were swept off the road.

Thousands of B.C. residents have been displaced from their homes by floods and landslides this week, and already, thousands of dollars have been raised to support them.

A hub of verified online fundraisers has been created on GoFundMe for those wishing to contribute to relief efforts for evacuated towns and cities, or to individual families in need of assistance.

So far, campaigns for the flooded areas of Princeton, Merritt and Abbotsford have been set up. All three were evacuated between Monday and Tuesday as an atmospheric river drenched southern B.C.

Read more: One woman dead after mudslide sweeps cars off highway north of Pemberton, B.C.

A fund for Princeton — approved by town officials — has already raked in more than $2,000. The campaign ends on Nov. 22 and funds will be distributed at the local Energy One Fitness centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Another fundraiser for the flooded Russell Farm Market and Garden Centre in Chemainus on Vancouver Island has raised more than $1,000.

More than $4,000 has been raised to help the Abbotsford Cardinals baseball team to repair and rebuild their stadium and turf.

The BC SPCA, meanwhile, has offered to board animals for people whose properties are underwater or uninhabitable.

The mayor of Hope told Global News that so far, the public has been extremely generous in donating food, diapers, blankets and other supplies as needed.

The district was isolated by mudslides on Highway 7 that prompted the rescue of more than 300 travellers. Many residents are sheltering in a local school and church.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: First Nations leaders call on B.C. to declare indefinite state of emergency

“Our volunteers have stepped up and we’re all getting everything done that’s needed to be done so I’m very proud of our community,” Mayor Peter Robb said.

“It’s just been remarkable how quickly everyone has responded to the needs.”

The B.C. government is also airlifting more sleeping cots to Hope’s emergency shelters.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagbc storm tagBC Flooding tagAtmospheric River tagBC flood update tagfundraisers for BC floods taghelp for BC flood victims tagHow to help BC flood victims tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers