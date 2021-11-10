Another arrest warrant issued for N.S. man accused in murder of Prabhjot Singh Katri

Send this page to someone via email

One of the men charged in the murder of Prabhjot Singh Katri is wanted on another province-wide arrest warrant for two separate incidents on July 1 and Oct. 17.

Marcus Michael Denny, 22, of Pictou Landing First Nation, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact in the killing of Singh Katri, a 23-year-old man killed outside an apartment building in Truro in the early morning hours of Sept. 5.

Two other men — 20-year-old Cameron James Prosper and 21-year-old Dylan Robert MacDonald — have also been charged in relation to the murder.

The Truro Police Service have already issued an arrest warrant for Denny. On Wednesday, the Nova Scotia RCMP said they were also searching for him and were appealing to the public for assistance.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said Denny is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a condition of a release order in relation to an incident on Oct. 17 — days before the Truro Police Service issued their own arrest warrant for him.

In that case, Denny is accused of spraying another man with a chemical irritant and participating in an attack against him along with a group of other people in Pictou Landing First Nation, said Marshall.

Denny has also been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, impaired operation over 80 mg, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer in relation to an incident on July 1 in Bible Hill.

While those charges are separate from Singh Katri’s murder, Marshall said the RCMP and the Truro Police Service are working together to find Denny.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of collaborative work that goes on between both our agency and any municipal agency — in this case Truro — in terms of trying to find persons, the production of warrants and basically bringing people who are wanted before the courts,” he said.