Canada
September 10 2021 5:25pm
01:53

Candlelight vigil created to mourn death of Prabhjot Singh in Truro

There are still no charges in the killing of Prabhjot Singh in Truro. The Sikh community says it’s hurting, but the family is hurting more and they’re looking for answers. Callum Smith has more.

