Police in Truro, N.S. arrest 2 men in killing of Prabhjot Singh Katri

The Truro Police Service has charged a man with accessory after the fact in the homicide of 23-year-old Prabhjot Singh Katri, who was killed outside an apartment building in Truro in the early morning hours of Sept. 5.

In a release, police say they arrested 21-year-old Dyan Robert MacDonald of Valley, Colchester County, on Thursday. He is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and flight from police.

MacDonald is scheduled for a bail hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 26 and an election and/or plea on Oct. 27, according to a spokesperson for the courts.

Police also arrested a second man, a 20-year-old from Pictou Landing First Nation, for murder on Friday. He is currently in police custody. The Truro Police Service say they anticipate further charges will be laid as the investigation continues.

“We recognize this was and continues to be a difficult time for those close to Prabhjot. We also want to acknowledge the pain that this senseless act has caused the entire community, and we understand that people have been very anxious and fearful,” the police release said.

“Knowing how important a quick resolution was, our investigative team worked tirelessly to conduct an extensive investigation. This work is complex and technical, and our end goal has always been bringing those responsible to justice.”

The death of Singh Katri, who is remembered as a kind man and a hard worker, shook the community of Truro and the wider Indian-Canadian community. Some of his friends and family feared the crime was hate-motivated, as Singh Katri wore a turban, didn’t have any enemies and wasn’t robbed on the night he was killed.

However, the release from Truro Police didn’t provide any more information about a potential motive. The chief of Truro Police will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m.

“Since this case is now before the court, the Truro Police Service cannot comment on or release any additional details in this case as we don’t want to jeopardize a successful prosecution,” it said.

“Our goal at the Truro Police Service and the Town of Truro is to create a welcoming community where diversity is valued. All members of our community deserve to feel safe and protected, and we hope that the news of criminal charges in this case, can help with the grief the community is experiencing.”

