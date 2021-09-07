Truro police hold news conference after homicide of Prabhjot Singh Katri

Send this page to someone via email

The Truro Police Service is scheduled to hold a news conference about the homicide of Prabhjot Singh Katri Tuesday morning.

The 23-year-old was killed early Sunday morning at a two-storey apartment building on Robie Street in Truro.

Police have not identified the victim, but friends and family have confirmed his identity to Global News. They say Singh was very kind and worked two jobs to support his family back home in India.

His cousin said Singh stayed away from drugs and alcohol and didn’t have any issues with anyone, and he worried the crime was hate-motivated.

An online fundraiser to send his body back to India has raised more than $60,000.

Advertisement