Suspicious death in Truro, N.S. apartment building ruled a homicide

Police in Truro, N.S., have ruled a suspicious death on Sunday a homicide.

Officers with the Truro Police Service responded to a two-storey apartment building on Robie Street just after 2 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a suspicious death.

More than half a dozen tenants were evacuated from the building and emergency lodging was arranged by the Red Cross.

In a post to its Facebook page Monday, the police service confirmed that the case is being treated as a homicide.

The victim was a 23-year-old man whose name is not being released, it said.

“The Truro Police Service Criminal Investigation Division is being assisted by the Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit and RCMP Forensic Identification Section,” the post said.

“The investigation is on going and there is no risk to the general public at this time.”