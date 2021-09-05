Menu

Comments

Crime

Tenants evacuated from Truro, N.S. apartment building as police investigate suspicious death

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 5, 2021 5:01 pm
The Truro Police Service is investigating a suspicious death which occurred at an address on Robie St in Truro overnight. View image in full screen
The Truro Police Service is investigating a suspicious death which occurred at an address on Robie St in Truro overnight. Alexander Quon/Global News

The Canadian Red Cross has helped to evacuate a two-storey building in Truro, N.S., as police investigate what they’re calling a suspicious death.

In a news release, the Red Cross said more than half a dozen tenants have been temporarily evacuated from the downtown building, which contains four apartments.

Read more: Off-duty Nova Scotia RCMP officer pulls driver from burning vehicle

Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging and meals for five men from one apartment. Some tenants went to stay with relatives or friends until police release the property.

The Truro Police Service said on its Facebook page that they were called to the address just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

“There is nothing to indicate a risk to the general public at this time,” police wrote.

