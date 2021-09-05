Tenants evacuated from Truro, N.S. apartment building as police investigate suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Red Cross has helped to evacuate a two-storey building in Truro, N.S., as police investigate what they’re calling a suspicious death.

In a news release, the Red Cross said more than half a dozen tenants have been temporarily evacuated from the downtown building, which contains four apartments.

Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging and meals for five men from one apartment. Some tenants went to stay with relatives or friends until police release the property.

The Truro Police Service said on its Facebook page that they were called to the address just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

“There is nothing to indicate a risk to the general public at this time,” police wrote.

