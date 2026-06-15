Montreal North residents demand action over alleged racist conduct by police

Send this page to someone via email

Community groups and residents in Montreal North are demanding immediate action following allegations of racist and violent behaviour by Montreal police officers against racialized residents, saying urgent steps are needed to restore trust and ensure accountability.

The calls come after Montreal police director Fady Dagher announced late Friday that two officers have been suspended and 14 others reassigned and placed under investigation. The officers are accused of targeting Black and Arab residents in the borough, with allegations including racial profiling and violent treatment during arrests.

Among the most disturbing claims are that some officers cut pieces of dreadlocks from individuals they detained and kept them as trophies.

2:02 Two Montreal cops suspended, 14 reassigned over racism allegations

Residents and advocates say the allegations have sparked outrage in a community already marked by long-standing tensions with police.

Story continues below advertisement

“The problem now in Montreal North is a lack of leadership,” said Guillaume André with the Montreal North Multi-Ethnic Community Centre, reflecting concerns that systemic issues persist within Station 39.

Organizations including the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) are calling for urgent dialogue with police leadership.

“A meeting with the SPVM director within 48 hours,” said Fo Niemi, the group’s executive director, outlining one of several demands aimed at addressing the situation quickly and preventing further escalation.

For many in the community, the allegations are both shocking and deeply familiar. “I can’t imagine the fright, the terror, the pain that those young people must have experienced and are experiencing,” said Dr. Anne-Marie Livingstone, a researcher who studies issues affecting racialized communities.’

1:58 Montreal-North mayor vows to rebuild trust after SPVM racism allegations

Several residents say they have personally experienced violence at the hands of police.

Story continues below advertisement

“I got dragged by the car by my locks. They dragged me outside and beat me and everything,” said Samuel Bunche, a Montreal North resident.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Livingstone said such accounts reflect patterns that have circulated in the community for years, including reports of racialized youth being assaulted or driven away from their neighbourhoods.

Demonstrations highlight long-standing concerns over policing

Tensions between police and residents in Montreal North have persisted for decades, coming sharply into focus after the 2008 police shooting of 18-year-old Fredy Villanueva, a Honduran-born teenager. More recently, the death of Abisay Cruz while in custody last year further strained relations.

On Monday evening, hundreds of protesters gathered outside Station 39 to denounce the latest allegations, chanting and holding signs before marching south toward Henri-Bourassa Park, the site of Villanueva’s death.

View image in full screen An independent observer appointed by the Quebec government will oversee the investigation into racism allegations against two Montreal police officers, a provincial minister announced. Phil Carpenter, Global News

Organizers said the demonstration reflects not only outrage over recent allegations but also broader concerns about systemic anti-Black racism.

Story continues below advertisement

Cassandra Exumé, general coordinator of Hoodstock, addressed the crowd during the march saying, “We have to go beyond words and make sure our mayor is really taking action this time.”

The protest remained largely peaceful, though there were moments of tension with police monitoring the march. Organizers intervened to de-escalate those situations.

Some residents said they were encouraged that the allegations surfaced through internal whistleblowing, but others expressed frustration that similar complaints from community members had gone unaddressed for years.

2:10 Racism ‘totally unacceptable,’ says Montreal mayor after 2 police officers suspended

“This is the bigger issue for me. Who is listening to the voice of the survivors?” said Stéphanie Germain of ÉdoConnexion.

Advocates say the scope of the problem may extend beyond individual officers.

“Well, I know that there’s gangs within these groups,” said civil rights advocate Svens Telemaque, suggesting deeper cultural issues within institutions tied to law enforcement.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada has called for an independent inquiry into the allegations, while Quebec Public Security Minister Ian Lafrenière said an independent observer appointed by the Quebec government will monitor the process.

Lafrenière said on social media Monday that the observer would follow various stages of the investigation to ensure it proceeds properly, saying people want a “transparent process.”

But the minister added if the probe doesn’t shed full light on the events, he won’t rule out the possibility of a public inquiry.

For many residents, however, concrete action cannot come soon enough.

With trust eroded and anger rising, community members say meaningful change will be key to rebuilding confidence in policing in Montreal North.