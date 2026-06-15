Quebec to appoint independent observer for Montreal police racism probe

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An independent observer appointed by the Quebec government will oversee the investigation into racism allegations against two Montreal police officers, a provincial minister announced.

On Monday, public security minister Ian Lafrenière said on social media that the observer would follow various stages of the investigation to ensure it proceeds properly, saying people want a “transparent process.”

But the minister added if the probe doesn’t shed full light on the events, he won’t rule out the possibility of a public inquiry.

The other processes of an investigation would remain, Lafrenière said, including the potential transfer of the probe to another police service or the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) depending what is reported.

It comes as criticism continues to be levied against the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) after the two officers working in the Montreal-North borough were suspended.

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The allegations first surfaced Friday when Montreal police chief Fady Dagher announced two officers working in Montreal-North had been suspended following allegations of discriminatory and racist behaviour towards members of the public. Both officers are under investigation by Quebec’s Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions for possible Criminal Code offences.

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A total of 14 other officers from Station 39 have been reassigned to duties that do not involve contact with the public, Dagher said.

Two MNAs from the Parti Liberal du Quebec have written a letter urging Quebec’s public security minister to mandate the Surete du Quebec to investigate the situation.

“For obvious reasons of transparency and independence, it would be more appropriate for the SPVM not to investigate itself in this matter,” wrote MNA Jennifer Maccarone.

2:36 Montreal police officers face serious racism allegations

Maccarone and Madwa-Nika Cadet, the Liberals’ spokesperson for the fight against racism, also wrote that an independent investigation is needed to “preserve the relationship between citizens and those responsible for protecting them.”

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Cassandra Exume, general coordinator of advocacy group Hoodstock, said it was not a surprise.

“Sadly, not surprised, but obviously reading everything, seeing everything kind of unfold publicly creates a mental, physical shock,” Exume said.

Hoodstock was formed after Fredy Alberto Villanueva, 18, was shot and killed by a Montreal police officer from Station 39. The 2008 death of the unarmed teenager was deemed legally justified on self-defence grounds, but unnecessary, according to an independent public inquiry.

Following the latest allegations of racism, Montreal-North Mayor Christine Black urged residents on Sunday to come forward to report any case of racial profiling, discrimination or feeling of being watched or targeted.

“The anger, worry and questions that this situation raises are legitimate. The action(s) are very serious. Any form of racist discrimination or racial profiling, I repeat, is unacceptable,” she said.

Yet some, like Exume, said people may have stopped coming forward because their complaints weren’t heard.

“I think that’s not correct, it’s not even a solution,” Exume said in an interview. “For me, it’s admitting the fact that you haven’t been listening.”

Prior to Dagher announcing the suspensions, La Presse and Radio-Canada reported the officers allegedly cut the hair of racialized individuals and kept it as “trophies.” Dagher later confirmed during his news conference those claims were among the allegations.