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5 comments

  1. Dennis Jones
    June 15, 2026 at 5:52 am

    Progressives use racism as an excuse for everything.

  2. U KNOW IT
    June 15, 2026 at 4:18 am

    RACISM WILL NEVER END ! BIG FACTS , REALITY !!! NEVER GOING TO HAPPEN, MOVE the F / K ON

  3. alfred mannion
    June 14, 2026 at 10:18 pm

    gee i wonder why?????

  4. Dave
    June 14, 2026 at 9:42 pm

    Funny given progressives are the mosy common.racists there are

  5. Garrett Miller
    June 14, 2026 at 5:29 pm

    A hard left cabinet minister of Trudeau. I recall she wanted to “ban” any discussion that was against climate change or abortion. I believe is is from Chile and follows Marxism. Can’t believe she was voted mayor of Montreal.

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Canada

Montreal-North mayor urges residents to report racism involving police

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 14, 2026 4:55 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal police officers face serious racism allegations'
Montreal police officers face serious racism allegations
RELATED: Montreal police officers face serious racism allegations
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The mayor of the Montreal-North (Nord) borough says alleged racist and discriminatory behaviour by two police officers is “unacceptable” and raises questions of trust in public institutions.

Christine Black made the comments two days after it was announced that two officers were suspended following the allegations. Police chief Fady Dagher said the behaviour was directed towards members of the public.

“I am aware that for many citizens these revelations are not just concerning, they raise the question about trust in institutions. This trust is precious,” Black said. “The anger, worry and questions that this situation raises are legitimate. The action(s) are very serious. Any form of racist discrimination or racial profiling, I repeat, is unacceptable.”

Both suspended officers are under investigation by the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions for possible Criminal Code offences. Dagher said 14 other officers from Station 39 have been reassigned to duties that do not involve public contact.

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The borough’s mayor also encouraged residents to come forward.

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“I invite the people of Montreal-Nord to collaborate with the investigation,” she said. “If you have been a victim or witness of profiling, discrimination, or racist behaviour from a police officer, I encourage you to come forward to the responsible authorities. This is the best way to make sure your voice is heard and help ensure everything comes to light.”

Click to play video: 'Racism ‘totally unacceptable,’ says Montreal mayor after 2 police officers suspended'
Racism ‘totally unacceptable,’ says Montreal mayor after 2 police officers suspended

Members of the Montreal police service prompted the investigation, which began in March, after they brought forward information.

Black applauded the actions, saying “doing right isn’t always easy” but coming forward helped ensure a probe was launched.

On Friday, La Presse and Radio-Canada reported the officers had allegedly cut the hair of racialized individuals and kept it as “trophies.” Dagher confirmed during a news conference the same day those claims are among the allegations.

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Black acknowledged the allegations have “reopened wounds” and said she and her colleagues will be meeting with community members, organizations and anyone who “wants to be here.”

“I’m thinking of people who have already felt targeted, watched, or profiled,” she said. “We are determined to follow this issue with rigour and diligence because we want to see it through to the end. We haven’t done enough yet.”

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