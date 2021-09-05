Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Off-duty Nova Scotia RCMP officer pulls driver from burning vehicle

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 5, 2021 3:05 pm
RCMP say an off-duty officer saved a man's life after a fiery crash on a Nova Scotia highway. View image in full screen
RCMP say an off-duty officer saved a man's life after a fiery crash on a Nova Scotia highway. File / Global News

An off-duty RCMP officer is being credited with saving a man’s life after a fiery crash in Arichat, N.S.

In a news release, RCMP say the collision happened at 12:35 a.m. on Hwy 320.

Read more: Halifax transit driver, officer pull driver to safety after car flips, catches fire and explodes

According to police, the officer witnessed the incident and “the vehicle was quickly engulfed by flames.”

Trending Stories

The officer was able to pull the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Arichat, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“The off-duty officer suffered minor burns and was treated by paramedics and released at the scene,” police note.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vehicle Collision tagVehicle Crash tagmotor vehicle accident tagoff-duty police officer tagArichat NS tagRichmond County District RCMP tagvehicle acident tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers