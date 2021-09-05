Off-duty Nova Scotia RCMP officer pulls driver from burning vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

An off-duty RCMP officer is being credited with saving a man’s life after a fiery crash in Arichat, N.S.

In a news release, RCMP say the collision happened at 12:35 a.m. on Hwy 320.

According to police, the officer witnessed the incident and “the vehicle was quickly engulfed by flames.”

The officer was able to pull the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Arichat, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“The off-duty officer suffered minor burns and was treated by paramedics and released at the scene,” police note.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

