Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Halifax transit driver, officer pull man to safety after car flips, catches fire and explodes

By Ashley Field Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 4:14 am
hrp
File/Global News

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the car he was driving flipped on its roof and caught fire.

Halifax Regional Police say the crash happened early Friday morning, around 1 a.m., at the intersection of Upper Water Street and Valour Way in downtown Halifax.

According to a news release, police received a report that a vehicle was on its roof on and fire, while the driver was trapped inside. A Halifax Transit bus driver and an officer broke a window and pulled the driver out just before the vehicle exploded, say police.

Trending Stories

The driver, the only person in the vehicle at the time, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police say both alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the collision. Impaired driving charges are expected.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaPoliceHalifaxCrashCollisionHalifax Regional PoliceExplosionHRPHalifax TransitBus DriverExplodeCar Flip
Flyers
More weekly flyers