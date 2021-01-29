Halifax transit driver, officer pull man to safety after car flips, catches fire and explodes

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the car he was driving flipped on its roof and caught fire.

Halifax Regional Police say the crash happened early Friday morning, around 1 a.m., at the intersection of Upper Water Street and Valour Way in downtown Halifax.

According to a news release, police received a report that a vehicle was on its roof on and fire, while the driver was trapped inside. A Halifax Transit bus driver and an officer broke a window and pulled the driver out just before the vehicle exploded, say police.

The driver, the only person in the vehicle at the time, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police say both alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the collision. Impaired driving charges are expected.

